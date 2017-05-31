Erol Alkan announces XOYO residency, To The Rhythm

2Many DJs, Peaches and Ride are among the guests featured on the eclectic lineup.

Erol Alkan has been revealed as XOYO’s next 13-week resident.

The Trash veteran takes up the mantle from previous resident The Black Madonna and will present his To The Rhythm show every Friday night for three months from July 7.

The residency kicks off with a set from Dan Beaumont and a live performance from Peaches. Alkan will play back-to-back with Daniel Avery, Boys Noize, Gerd Janson and Xavier De Rosnay, while François K and 2ManyDJs and have also been booked to play. See the lineup in full below.

For tickets and more info on To The Rhythm, visit the To The Rhythm site.

