Maxwell Sterling’s Hollywood Medieval gets vinyl release on The Death Of Rave

By , May 31 2017
Maxwell Sterling's Hollywood Medieval gets first vinyl release

The cult classic in the making makes gets a physical release.

LA experimentalist Maxwell Sterling’s excellent debut Hollywood Medieval has received its first vinyl edition on The Death Of Rave.

Originally released last year on Memory No. 36 Recordings, this LP edition offers a full remaster and new artwork designed by his mother, the legendary punk artist Linder Sterling.

Bringing to mind works of James Ferraro (who Sterling has collaborated with) and Oneohtrix Point Never, Hollywood Medieval blurs classical and electronic composition to create a vivid portrait of the simultaneously glitzy and bleak city.

Listen to Hollywood Medieval below and order the new edition June 9 on Boomkat.

Read next: Stranger in LA: Maxwell Sterling soundtracks brutal boulevards on Hollywood Medieval

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Mister Saturday Night celebrate special 250th party, announce compilation

May 31 2017

Mister Saturday Night celebrate special 250th party, announce...
Movement 2017 review: Detroit’s techno celebration is still vital, vibrant and unique

May 31 2017

Movement 2017 review: Detroit's techno celebration is still vital

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+