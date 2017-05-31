Maxwell Sterling's Hollywood Medieval gets first vinyl release

The cult classic in the making makes gets a physical release.

LA experimentalist Maxwell Sterling’s excellent debut Hollywood Medieval has received its first vinyl edition on The Death Of Rave.

Originally released last year on Memory No. 36 Recordings, this LP edition offers a full remaster and new artwork designed by his mother, the legendary punk artist Linder Sterling.

Bringing to mind works of James Ferraro (who Sterling has collaborated with) and Oneohtrix Point Never, Hollywood Medieval blurs classical and electronic composition to create a vivid portrait of the simultaneously glitzy and bleak city.

Listen to Hollywood Medieval below and order the new edition June 9 on Boomkat.

