Arcade Fire announce new album Everything Now out next month

Arcade Fire have announced their fifth album Everything Now will be released next month on Columbia. You can now hear the official stream of the title track after the band’s surprise released it on 12″ at Primavera Festival this week.

The disco-inflected track is produced by the band along with Pulp’s Steve Mackey and Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, though no details have surfaced about the full tracklist or production credits. Arcade Fire’s last album, 2014’s Reflektor was produced by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, although he might be a little busy with bringing his own band back to help out this time.

After releasing the Mavis Staples collaboration ‘I Give You Power’ during Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, the band have performed new songs live and began teasing their next release this week.

Everything Now is out July 28. Look at the album cover below.