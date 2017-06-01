California Senate passes bill allowing nightclubs to serve alcohol up to 4am

Clubs and bars had to previously stop serving at 2am.

After months of campaigning, California Senator Scott Wiener’s Let Our Communities Adjust Late Night Act has now been officially passed in the Senate, as Mixmag reports.

In February, Californian legislators proposed loosening the state’s alcohol curfew in order to give cities the power to set their own cut off times for serving alcohol up to 4am.

Posting on Facebook earlier this morning, Wiener wrote that the move will now allow – but not require – “local communities to let their bars and nightclubs serve alcohol until 4am.”

The bill still needs to go through the State Assembly, which has been a Democratic stronghold for over four decades, before getting approved and signed into law by the governor. A 2am curfew has been in effect in California since 1935.