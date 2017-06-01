Todd Terje teases new album, preview first track ‘Maskindans’

The “doomy dancer” has also been remixed by Erol Alkan.

Todd Terje is set to release a new track tomorrow (June 2), titled ‘Maskindans’.

The forthcoming 12″, which comes with a remix by Erol Alkan, is a cover of a “Norse synth spectacular from the dystopian dance floors of ’82,” according to Rush Hour, where you can preview the track.

The new song, which was originally released by Norwegian duo Det Gylne Triangel, features new vocals from the band’s original singer. As RA reports, it’s also the first taste of Terje’s highly anticipated second album, which has yet to be officially announced.

Terje’s debut LP, It’s Album Time, was released in 2014.

Last year, the ‘Inspector Norse’ artist released an EP of disco covers with his band the Olsens.

