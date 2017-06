The iconic album will be reissued this month.

Radiohead have released the music video for their recently unveiled deep cut ‘I Promise’ from the upcoming OK Computer reissue OKNOTOK

The video depicts a young man leaning his head against a bus window looking out at others on the road before the reveal that he’s a decapitated android head.

‘I Promise’ is one of three unreleased songs included on the 20th anniversary reissue. Watch the video below and look for OKNOTOK on June 23 via XL.