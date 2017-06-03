From the comfort of your own home.

One of the best parts about the rise of live-streaming is that every once and awhile some kind festival will broadcast a set you may not have been able to see, otherwise. Today, the folks over at NTS are slaying the FOMO dragon by broadcasting Aphex Twin’s headlining Field Day set live. With video!

His set is scheduled to start at 8:55pm GMT and you can watch it live here.

Earlier today, a one-off AFX vinyl limited to Field Day sold out at the fest by 2pm. If it’s anything like his Day For Night loosie, completists will probably be able to find it on Discogs. (It’ll just cost ya :\)