A Prince musical is coming to the UK

The show will include hits like ‘Raspberry Beret’, ‘When Doves Cry’ and ‘Purple Rain’.

Prince’s greatest hits will be brought to the stage for a new musical, which is coming to the UK next year.

As NME reports, the show, titled Purple Rain, is being helmed by the same team behind the Michael Jackson-themed musical Thriller Live.

It will feature a cast of 26 and kicks off in Bromley on February 1, taking in dates in Manchester, Hull, Plymouth, Birmingham, Blackpool and more.

Last month, it was revealed that Prince’s six children have been declared the heirs to his estate, which is worth around $200 million.

