Jlin, Zola Jesus and John Maus join Basilica Soundscape 2017 lineup

The New York festival returns this summer.
Basilica Soundscape has announced its 2017 lineup featuring Jlin, Zola Jesus, John Maus and more.
The festival — a collaboration between Melissa Auf der Maur, Tony Stone and Brandon Stosuy — brings musicians, authors and art installations to the upstate New York town of Hudson. Other acts include Moor Mother, Priests, serpentwithoutfeet, as well as Basilica’s usual offerings of excellent metal including Thou and Yellow Eyes. More additions will be announced as the festival grows closer.
The festival takes place September 15-17 and early bird tickets can be purchased here. Take a look at current lineup below.
Lineup:
MUSIC:
Bing & Ruth
Blanck Mass
Emel Mathlouthi
Jlin
John Maus
Moor Mother
Priests
Protomartyr
serpentwithfeet
Thou
Yellow Eyes
Zola Jesus
READINGS:
Darcie Wilder
Eileen Myles
Patty Schemel
VISUAL ART:
Emma Kohlmann
Jesse Draxler
Marianne Vitale
Naama Tsabar