Jlin, Zola Jesus and John Maus join Basilica Soundscape 2017 lineup

The New York festival returns this summer.

Basilica Soundscape has announced its 2017 lineup featuring Jlin, Zola Jesus, John Maus and more.

The festival — a collaboration between Melissa Auf der Maur, Tony Stone and Brandon Stosuy — brings musicians, authors and art installations to the upstate New York town of Hudson. Other acts include Moor Mother, Priests, serpentwithoutfeet, as well as Basilica’s usual offerings of excellent metal including Thou and Yellow Eyes. More additions will be announced as the festival grows closer.

The festival takes place September 15-17 and early bird tickets can be purchased here. Take a look at current lineup below.

Lineup:

MUSIC:

Bing & Ruth

Blanck Mass

Emel Mathlouthi

Jlin

John Maus

Moor Mother

Priests

Protomartyr

serpentwithfeet

Thou

Yellow Eyes

Zola Jesus

READINGS:

Darcie Wilder

Eileen Myles

Patty Schemel

VISUAL ART:

Emma Kohlmann

Jesse Draxler

Marianne Vitale

Naama Tsabar