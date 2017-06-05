Hear Twin Peaks band Trouble featuring Dirty Beaches’ Alex Zhang Hungtai

By , Jun 5 2017

Both tracks appeared on last night’s episode of Twin Peaks.

David Lynch’s longtime music supervisor Dean Hurley, Riley Lynch (who is David’s son) and Alex Zhang Hungtai (Dirty Beaches, Last Lizard) have released two tracks as instrumental trio Trouble.

The group appeared on last night’s episode of Twin Peaks, performing their self-described “noir R&B” at the Roadhouse.

The three came together expressly to create music for the show and, according to their Bandcamp page, it is likely they will not record more music. Hungtai fans, fear not: last month, he announced a new project called Love Theme. The project’s first single ‘Desert Exile’ is available now and the album, Love Theme, is out on June 23 from Alter.

You can hear Trouble’s ‘Snake Eyes’ b/w ‘Mother’s Gone’ below, which is out now via Sacred Bones.

