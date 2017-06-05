FACT mix 604: Gage

Crashing club edits and bass-heavy exclusives from Crazylegs’ Gage.

Way back in 2014, a certain track started to become ubiquitous on the underground club circuit. Its fusion of Bloom’s heaving, mechanical instrumental grime and the lurching rhythmic obstinance of Autechre made it stick out like a sore thumb – it was hard to believe that ‘Telo’, was Gage’s “proper” debut.

Fast forward a few years and plenty has changed for Gage. He’s moved from Bristol to Manchester and then to London, dropping two impressive EPs, 2016’s Mercury and the shimmering 2017 STAY PARO that appeared in spring. That latest release is his most coherent statement to date, confidently welding together techno, grime and rap tropes and obscuring them under waves of digital noise, narcotic drones and nauseous flurries of heaving bass.

It shouldn’t be surprising then that Gage’s FACT mix is particularly unpredictable. A furious splatter of his own productions, exclusives and edits, it drags us through the club at 6am – bleary-eyed and numb, reaching for the next distorted crash before a dash for the nearest source of hydration.

2017 STAY PARO is out now on Crazylegs.

Tracklist:

Gage – ‘2006 runaway’

Jam City x M.E.S.H – ‘City Hummingbird’ x ‘Optimate’ (SHALT edit)

Air Max 97 – ‘ALL THE THINGS U SAID RERUN’

Batu – ‘Dont’

Flore Nino – ‘Nectar’ [Lana Del Rey Mix]

Gage – ‘i c no upturn’

Hodge – ‘Joe Likes To Dance’

De Grandi – ‘94120 Groove’

Leggoh – ‘I Chant, You Vogue’

Gage, Neana & Sierre – ‘Pride Loop’

Air Max 97 – ‘I LUV LIFE AND EVERYTHING THATS IN IT’

DJ LAG – ’16th Step’

7417 & nbb (Suda blend)

Finn – ‘Who This Is’ (It Isn’t P Mix)

Rabit – ‘STRAPPED MUDDY RUBBED UP DEMBOW’

DVA x Gage – ‘PIFFD’

Bloom – ‘Speed’

DVA – ‘Dead_End’

Shygirl – ‘MSRY’

Ledef – ‘Hangar Queen’

Gage – ‘dominiques kitchen’

CYPHR – ‘Untitled 2017’

Gage – ‘PROVOKED’

