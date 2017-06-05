Watch Pharrell and Miley Cyrus perform ‘Happy’ at the One Love Manchester concert

Over £2 million has been raised to benefit those affected by last month’s Manchester terror attack.

Ariana Grande’s star-studded One Love concert took place at Manchester’s Old Trafford yesterday (June 4) with performances from Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Black Eyed Peas, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams and more.

After performing his Daft Punk collaboration ‘Get Lucky’ and declaring “all we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity,” Pharrell was joined on stage by Cyrus for a rendition of 2013 hit ‘Happy’.

Cyrus followed the collaboration with one of her own tracks, ‘Inspired’, from her forthcoming album, while the Bangerz star later performed a cover of Crowded House’s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ with Ariana Grande.

Perry played an emotionally-charged set that included a performance of her 2013 track ‘Roar’, asking fans to shout “I love you” at each other while leading a singalong.

Elsewhere during the three-hour concert, Liam Gallagher dedicated Oasis’s ‘Live Forever’ to the victims, while Black Eyed Peas appeared on stage with Ariana Grande to perform their track ‘Where Is The Love?’ Grande wrapped up the event with a powerful performance of ‘Over The Rainbow’, pausing during the song several times to wipe away tears and compose herself.

The benefit gig, which was broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Radio One, had been organized to help raise funds for those affected by the Manchester terror attack on May 22, which left 23 people dead and 119 injured.

During the course of three hours, over £2 million was donated by the public, with all proceeds going towards the We Love Manchester emergency fund, set up by Manchester City Council and Red Cross. You can donate here.