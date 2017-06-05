Príncipe Discos announces Nídia’s debut album, Nidia é Má, Nidia é Fudida

Check out the LP’s atmospheric lead single, ‘Sinistro’.

Lisbon’s Príncipe Discos label has announced the release of Nídia’s debut album.

Nidia é Má, Nidia é Fudida is out on June 30 and consolidates Nídia’s kuduro-inspired productions into a “highly energized” 11-track album.

As Príncipe told FACT via email: “Words cannot stress how proud we are of her ontological ride so far, getting to witness first hand a teenager banging out dope tracks far away from her blood ties & turf, blossoming into a young woman, closing in on her finely-tuned seismic transformation brought to the contemporary alternative dance infrastructure internationally – and the kuduro continuum in particular.”

Listen to slow-burning lead single, ‘Sinistro’, which is featured as a bonus track on the CD version, along with two other tracks.

Nídia plays the Boiler Room Art Night closing event at London’s Village Underground on July 1.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Mulher Profissional’

02. ‘Biotheke’

03. ‘Underground’

04. ‘House Musik Dedo’

05. ‘Puro Tarraxo’

06. ‘I Miss My Ghetto’

07. ‘Toma’

08. ‘Brinquedo’

09. ‘É da Banda’

10. ‘Arme’

11. ‘Indian’

