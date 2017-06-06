Cassetteboy skewer Theresa May in new cut-up video

From the comedy mash-up masters who brought you ‘Gettin’ Piggy With It.’

Cassetteboy have lashed out at Theresa May and the Conservative Party in a new cut-up video released just days ahead of the UK’s general election on Thursday (June 8).

The video features The Notorious B.I.G’s ‘Mo Money Mo Problems’ instrumental and mashes together clips of May’s speeches to criticize Tory party policies.

With potent couplets like: “Only trust the Conservatives / If you don’t rely on public services” and “I don’t know why people vote for me / It’s like the more policies I talk about the more problems you see,” it ends by urging people to vote.

Watch the full thing below and then remind yourself of Cassetteboy’s take on the Obama inauguration speech.