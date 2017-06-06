Chance the Rapper will help young people learn audio mastering this summer

By , Jun 6 2017
Chance The Rapper raises $2.2 million for Chicago Public Schools

Another endeavor to help empower creative youth.

Chance the Rapper has announced his nonprofit Social Works has partnered with engineering startup LANDR to offer courses on audio mastering this summer. (You can read more about what LANDR does here.)

This is just another step in Chance’s plan to help the young people of Chicago with education and creative empowerment. Last month, singer and ‘Sunday Candy’ collaborator Jamila Woods put out a call for teen filmmakers in the city to direct her video for ‘LSD’ which features Chance.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Jamila Woods and Chance the Rapper want Chicago students to direct their new video

May 23 2017

Jamila Woods and Chance the Rapper want Chicago students to...
Singles Club: Vince Staples makes a splash with ‘Big Fish’ while Liam Payne’s one direction is down

May 23 2017

Singles Club: Vince Staples, Liam Payne, Selena Gomez and more

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+