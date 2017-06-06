Chance the Rapper will help young people learn audio mastering this summer

Another endeavor to help empower creative youth.

Chance the Rapper has announced his nonprofit Social Works has partnered with engineering startup LANDR to offer courses on audio mastering this summer. (You can read more about what LANDR does here.)

Proud to announce that @SocialWorks_Chi in partnership with @LANDR_music are offering audio mastering classes this summer to 75 kids. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 6, 2017

This is just another step in Chance’s plan to help the young people of Chicago with education and creative empowerment. Last month, singer and ‘Sunday Candy’ collaborator Jamila Woods put out a call for teen filmmakers in the city to direct her video for ‘LSD’ which features Chance.