Flying Lotus’s debut feature film Kuso will be available this summer

It co-stars Zack Fox (fka Bootymath), George Clinton and Hannibal Buress.

Flying Lotus’s debut feature film Kuso will be coming to the horror streaming platform Shudder this summer.

“I love Shudder. Best curation of horror films and weirdo shit,” FlyLo wrote on Twitter. “Kuso will sit next to Tetsuo: The Iron Man??? And Visitor Q? That’s a good home.” (If you are a horror fan, you should subscribe to Shudder because it is amazing and only like $5 a month.)

The movie, which is apparently so gross that people walked out of it en masse at Sundance, will also be available on iTunes and Amazon and in select theaters in New York City and Los Angeles. There will also be a physical release later this year. It features new music from Aphex Twin, Akira Yamoaka of Silent Hill fame, Captain Murphy, Thundercat and more.

Kuso is out July 21.

So happy to finally tell u all that KUSO has been picked up by the good people at amc/shudder. — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) June 6, 2017

After Kuso played at Sundance, Shudder have been on top of this thing. I'm so glad my first film will be in the best home possible. — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) June 6, 2017

We are doing a big ol physical release later https://t.co/5DlwLWqOpK — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) June 6, 2017