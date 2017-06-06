Hear Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith cover Sade’s ‘By Your Side’ on modular synth

By , Jun 6 2017
Hear Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith cover Sade's 'By Your Side'

The modular synthesist takes on an old favorite.

Fresh off two excellent albums last year, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith has released a cover of the Sade classic ‘By Your Side’.

Lovers Rock was the album I listened to the most when I was 15 and decided to start writing songs,” she writes about the song. “Sade has always been a favorite vocalist of mine – so emotive and honest and true. To me, her voice glides naturally across genders and genres, which is a quality I also work to embody with my vocals. Sade is pure class in my book.”

The cover is available now on Bandcamp as a free download. Grab it here and watch more of her modular synth work in action below.

Read next: Modular synth innovators Suzanne Ciani and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith tune into nature on Sunergy

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

From Abra to Aphex Twin: Field Day 2017 in photos

Jun 5 2017

From Abra to Aphex Twin: Field Day 2017 in photos
The 50 best albums of 2016

Dec 13 2016

The 50 best albums of 2016

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+