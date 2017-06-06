Swing Ting to release first ever vinyl record

The first physical release from our favorite label of 2016.

Swing Ting are set to release their first ever vinyl record, a 7″ featuring Jamaican vocalist Alexx A-Game.

The Manchester-born label first received a copy of ‘Braver’ from Alexx’s manager in 2015, asking them to contribute production on the track. They decided to pare back the song, keeping effects to a minimum, and the results are a beatless soul record that lets Alexx’s vocal shine.

Their version has been doing the rounds as a dubplate for the last year or so, with the label now ready to drop a physical release that contains the original version of ‘Braver’ as well as an edit, which you can hear below.

The 7″ limited to 200 copies and will be distributed by Rub-a-Dub. You can pre-order the release from them now.

Tracklist:

A1 ‘Braver’ (Swing Ting Smooth Edit)

B2 ‘Braver’ (Swing Ting Smooth Version)

Read next: The 10 best record labels of 2016