Arturia’s long-delayed AudioFuse interface expected to arrive this week

Mark June 8 in your diary.

Arturia is expected to launch its long-delayed AudioFuse audio interface later this month, over two years after it was announced.

The French company’s website says that “the revolution is here June 8”, with a new YouTube video of the compact device also suggesting that it could be available as soon as this week.

Arturia announced the AudioFuse at the NAMM show in January 2015. The company claims it “sets a new standard in sonic quality” by combining the sound of vintage consoles with modern technology.

AudioFuse seems to have been designed for musicians who need a compact audio interface for recording inside and outside the studio. It also works with iOS and features MIDI connections alongside analog inputs and outputs.

The device was originally scheduled to ship in early 2016, but was delayed for unspecified reasons. Posting in the Arturia forum last year, a company representative said that there were problems “that were not fully anticipated” in developing a reliable product. It’s not clear how much the AudioFuse will cost when it arrives, but Arturia is currently listing it as $599/€599 on its website.

In the time it’s taken Arturia to finish the AudioFuse, it’s released several other products, including the DrumBrute drum machine, MatrixBrute synth and BeatStep Pro sequencer.

