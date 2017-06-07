Glastonbury announces drive-in cinema program with Akira and more

A five-day film festival within the festival.

Glastonbury has announced the program for its new drive-in cinema, Cineramageddon.

The area – featuring “the biggest cinema screen in Britain” – has been curated by veteran director Julien Temple, who has picked the likes of Akira, Withnail & I, Dazed & Confused, Max Max Fury Road and Apocalypse Now to be screened for the inaugural program.

“A unique post apocalyptic and nocturnal ambience in which to watch an unforgettable program of films in ways never seen or dreamt of before,” the auditorium will allow festivalgoers to watch films from the seat of a vintage car.

Designed by artist Joe Rush, Cineramageddon also promises “repurposed funfair rides and a Lear jet.” See the full bill below.

Festival founder Michael Eavis previously described the new addition as “the biggest thing of the year.” It will shows films in two separate areas: Cineramageddon Arena by night and the Black Lamp Cinema tent by day and advanced booking is advised for evening films.

New for #Glastonbury2017 – it's Cineramageddon! Find out more about the rock ‘n’ roll drive-in cinema… -> https://t.co/74G5AfU4rf pic.twitter.com/X9HOBZT31c — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) June 6, 2017

Glastonbury kicks off on June 21 at Worthy Farm. Check out the full lineup.