Grimeaid is being organized by UK-based charity Road to Freedom.

P Money, Logan Sama, Donae’O, Big Tobz, Bonkaz and more are to play a benefit show to raise funds for the ongoing crisis in Somalia.

Taking place at east London’s Kamio on June 15, this is the third charity event hosted by UK-based charity Road to Freedom, which was founded by Ra’ed Khan in 2015 and “provides aid to refugees on their journeys worldwide.” Jammer, Kojey Radical, Abra Cadabra and Chip have all played previous benefit shows.

As Khan told Noisey: “We’ll be raising cash to help out not only those making the unwanted journey away from their homes, but the families impacted by the ongoing famine in Somalia.”

Somalia is experiencing one of its worst droughts in history with the UN reporting that around 6.2 million Somalis are currently in need of humanitarian assistance. Nearly 950,000 children under the age of five will be acutely malnourished this year, with 185,000 of that number at risk of death without immediate medical treatment.

Pick up tickets for Grimeaid here and donate to Road to Freedom here.