Apple’s iOS 11 removes the iPhone’s annoying volume indicator

Apple announced a number of new products earlier this week at the World Developers Conference, but one of the things we are most excited about is a tweak to iOS. As The Verge points out, iOS 11 will move the volume indicator from the middle of the screen to the upper right corner.

The biggest change in iOS 11. That nobody has mentioned. The volume indicator no longer obstructs the center of the screen obnoxiously. pic.twitter.com/tE3F4qvkVT — Devon T. (@Turqmelon) June 6, 2017

For anyone who plays games, watches movies and TV shows, wants to stream a Boiler Room broadcast, or anything else active and visual on your phone that may require a volume adjustment, the current volume display can be totally disruptive. No more. Between this and the new HomePod, it seems like Apple is getting more in touch with their users who care about sound.

