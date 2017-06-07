Jeremy Corbyn pledges support for UK independent music venues

“Those live venues are absolutely crucial to the future of the music scene.”

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has pledged his support for the UK’s independent music venues ahead of the general election tomorrow (June 8).

Talking to the Independent, Corbyn says he intends to help stem the flow of venue closures that has plagued the UK over the past decade.

“What you have is a number of independent venues, sometimes pubs, cafes, so on, that have become almost informal live music venues,” he said, “and the small cafe does well and ‘hey presto’ along comes Costa, Starbucks, Nero or something to take it over.”

Corbyn continues: “[It’s] the same with pubs, which are often very reluctant to have live music on. Those live venues are absolutely crucial to the future of the music scene. So the £1,000 pub-licensing rebate is a good thing – we want to extend that a lot further.”

In the same interview, Corbyn also discussed his increasing popularity within the grime community, suggesting that artists see “a sense of hope” in his leadership campaign.

“I think what they see in us is a preparedness to engage in youth and do something for young people as a whole. It’s a sense of hope from us,” he added.

Last month, the Labour leader met with JME in a drive to encourage young people to vote. The pair offered their reasons behind political disengagement among the country’s youth, discussing other topics including education.

The UK’s general election takes place tomorrow (June 8). Find out everything you need to know about voting in the UK here.

