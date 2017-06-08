Nina Kraviz to release new EP on трип

One of our favorite labels of 2016.

Nina Kraviz is set to release a new EP on трип, marking her first solo record on the intrepid techno label she launched three years ago.

Released on July 7, Pochuvstvui features two versions of ‘You Are Wrong’. The track appeared on Kraviz’s excellent fabric 91 mix, which the Russian-born DJ described as “a trippy acidic dream with a lot of different emotions along the way.”

The new трип 12″ will follow a retrospective of techno and ambient music from Icelandic producer Biogen. In January, Kraviz also launched a new experimental, ambient and psychedelic label called GALAXIID.

Kraviz founded трип (pronounced ‘trip’) in 2014 with a double-EP compilation titled The Deviant Octopus.

Watch a video of her playing ‘Pochuvstvui’ live below. [via RA]

Tracklist:

01. ‘Pochuvstvui’

02. ‘You Are Wrong’

03. ‘You Are Wrong’ (Short Version)

