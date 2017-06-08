Real-life Mario Kart to be main attraction of Super Nintendo World theme park

The ride will be powered by “world’s most advanced tech”.

Universal Studios and Nintendo have revealed new details about the upcoming Super Nintendo World theme park including an elaborate Mario Kart ride as its main attraction.

Universal Japan confirmed the ride during an event today and released a teaser trailer for the park, Slash Film points out.

Previously leaked patents reveal the ride will appear to run on a track, but operate attached to a metal arm that will simulate the drifting and enormous jumps the racing game is known for. Designs for a mine cart ride very similar to that of Donkey Kong Country have also surfaced, but Universal has yet to confirm it.

Super Nintendo World theme parks are planned for Osaka, Orlando and Hollywood. The first is expected to open in Japan in time for the 2020 Olympics.

Find some photos from the event below.