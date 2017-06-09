Help Fabric name their new office cat

The chance of a lifetime.

Fabric may have gotten their license back, but now they’re asking fans to help with an even greater challenge: naming the office cat.

Naming a pet is never an easy decision so the London club has made an open call for name suggestions on Facebook.

They’ll decide today and whoever suggests the name they pick will receive free entry to the club with a guest for life. Pretty good deal!

Take a look at the post (and the adorable nameless cat) below and send your suggestion.

Update: This little buddy is called Moog!