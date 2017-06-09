A recent track from the grime pair gets a DIY video to accompany it.

Massappeals and Sticky Blood have dropped a video for their recent track ‘Not A Good Look’ featuring

Kamakaze, Kannan and L Dizz.

The track sees Leicester-based MC Kamakaze and Massappeals reunite once more following the release of their Royal Blud EP, which dropped earlier this year and was full of similar dark, bass-heavy sounds to those on show here.

Massappeals and Sheffield producer Sticky Blood shot the video to the track themselves, with Massappeals responsible for the drawings imposed on top of the gritty VHS-looking footage of the track’s collaborators in full flow. Watch it above, and check out Massappeals’ recent Against The Clock, in which he samples the sound of a can being crushed.