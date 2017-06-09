Listen to Pharrell’s new song ‘Yellow Light’ from Despicable Me 3

By , Jun 9 2017

The follow-up to ‘Happy’.

Pharrell has unveiled his new song ‘Yellow Light’.

The track is taken from upcoming film Despicable Me 3, which you can watch a trailer for below.

This new song follows smash hit ‘Happy’, which was featured on the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack and which reached number one all over the world.

Earlier this month, Pharrell performed his Daft Punk collaboration ‘Get Lucky’ and was joined on stage by Miley Cyrus for a rendition of ‘Happy’ at the One Love Manchester concert. The benefit gig had been organized to help raise funds for those affected by the Manchester terror attack on May 22.

