Stranger Things soundtracks set to be released on cassette

By , Jun 9 2017

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

Peak ’80s.

The original Stranger Things soundtrack, released in several editions on vinyl last year, is set to get a tape release.

Lakeshore records have prepared the releases with a cardboard slip-on sleeves and cases made to look like VHS tapes, which you can check out in the images below.

Earlier this year, the complete soundtrack was given a box set vinyl release with posters and new artwork.

With Stranger Things 2 on the horizon, we spoke to S U R V I V E, the Austin power synth outfit behind the score to find out how they use analog gear to craft such evocative nostalgia-laced soundscapes.

Released on the July 14, the cassette releases of Stranger Things will be available exclusively from Urban Outfitters.

Read next: Inside Stranger Things composers S U R V I V E’s studio

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

S U R V I V E reissue debut album on vinyl

Apr 5 2017

S U R V I V E reissue debut album on vinyl
Stranger Things soundtracks get limited vinyl box set releases

Mar 24 2017

Stranger Things soundtracks get limited vinyl box set releases

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+