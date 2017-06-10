DJ Khaled’s new album Grateful features Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake, Justin Bieber and many more

Jun 10 2017

Plus Future, Nicki Minaj, Calvin Harris and literally everyone else.

DJ Khaled has shared the tracklist for his upcoming album Grateful and it’s packed full of guest stars.

Out June 23, the follow-up to 2016’s Major Key features *deep breath* Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake, Jay Z, Nicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Future, Migos, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Nas, Alicia Keys, Calvin Harris, Young Thug and many, many more. See the list below.

Grateful includes previously released singles ‘To The Max’ – featuring Drake – and ‘I’m The One’, with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne and Migos. The album has been executive-produced by Khaled’s infant son Asahd, who also appears on the cover.

