Watch Frank Ocean make his live comeback

By , Jun 10 2017

His first show in three years.

Frank Ocean made his return to the live stage last night (June 9) to headline Denmark’s NorthSide Music Festival.

The set marked the live debut for a number of tracks from Ocean’s 2016 LPs, Blonde and Endless, including ‘Pretty Sweet’, ‘Ivy’, ‘Pink + White’, ‘Nikes’ and ‘Higgs’.

The three tracks Ocean had recently premiered on his blondedRADIO show – ‘Biking,’ ‘Lens’ and ‘Chanel’ – were also performed, along with an unreleased freestyle just prior to ‘Self Control’.

Watch fan footage of the performance and see the setlist below.

Jealous much 😜😝😜😝😜😝 #frankocean #northsidefestival

A post shared by valbjoern (@valbjoern) on

okey, but i'm sure that i'm in love #frankocean

A post shared by Sara C. Reinberg (@saracreinberg) on

Ocean announced his European tour earlier on this year, but later cancelled a handful of shows, including his headline set at last weekend’s Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona. [via CoS]

Setlist:

‘Pretty Sweet’ (Live debut)
‘Solo’ (Live debut)
‘Chanel’ (Live debut)
‘Lens’ (Live debut)
‘Biking’ (Solo) (Live debut)
‘In Here Somewhere’ (Live debut)
‘Comme Des Garcons’ (Live debut)
‘Good Guy’ (Live debut)
‘Self Control’ (Live debut, new intro)
‘Wither’ (Live debut)
‘Close to You/Never Can Say Goodbye’ (Cover of Stevie Wonder’s cover of Jackson 5) (Live debut)
‘Higgs’ (Live debut)
‘Ivy’
‘Thinkin’ Bout You’
‘Nights’ (Live debut)
‘Pink + White’ (Live debut)
‘Pyramids’
‘Futura Free’ (Live debut)
‘Nikes’ (Live debut)

