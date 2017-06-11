Chance the Rapper covers ‘Hey Ya’, ‘Nuthin’ But a G Thang’ at Bonnaroo

His return to the Tennessee festival is just as splashy as his last visit.

Last night, Chance the Rapper took part in the Bonnaroo SuperJam, the festival’s annual superstar cover band extravaganza. He performed Andre 3000’s breakout solo record ‘Hey Ya’ and Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s iconic ‘Nuthin’ But a G Thang’.

The performance was led by Jon Batiste, the singer and multi-instrumentalist (including the melodica!) known for being the band leader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Atlanta gospel rap upstart Lecrae was also apart of the jam.

Chance last appeared at Bonnaroo in 2015 where he hopped on stage with Kendrick Lamar during Earth, Wind and Fire’s set and covered Fresh Prince and The Notorious B.I.G. at SuperJam. Revisit that performance below.

