Suspects in Manchester terror attack released without charges

Law precludes terrorism suspects from being held for over 14 days without charges.

The 22 suspects in the Manchester Arena terrorism attack that occurred last month at an Ariana Grande concert have been released without charges. As ABC News reports, British police are uncertain if the suicide bomber Salman Abedi had accomplices.

They write: “Russ Jackson, head of counterterrorism policing for northwest England, said police believe Abedi assembled the bomb himself, but it’s unclear ‘whether he acted alone in obtaining the materials for the device… and whether others knew or were complicit in the storage of materials knowing what was being planned.'”

Law requires that terrorism suspects must be charged after 14 days under arrest or else they must be released. Jackson said the investigation will continue “as we work to understand the full extent of the involvement of anyone else.”

