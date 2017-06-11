Young Thug announces release date for Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls

And it is very, very soon.

Young Thug has finally revealed the release date for his next album and it is this Friday, June 16.

Back in April, Thugger said he would be releasing a “singing album” executive produced by Drake called Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls later that week. According to tweets from producer Keenon and Thug’s guardian angel engineer Alex Tumay, we will finally be getting it this Friday. No word on whether or not Drake is actually involved.

