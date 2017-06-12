Listen to Lana Del Rey preview new song ‘Change’

Her highly-anticipated new album is out next month.

Lana Del Rey has shared an Instagram clip of a new song. The ‘Blue Jeans’ artist is readying the release of her forthcoming album Lust For Life, which is out July 21.

This new song follows previously released Lust For Life singles ‘Love,’ ‘Coachella Woodstock On My Mind’ and the album’s title track, featuring The Weeknd.

Change

A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on

Although no tracklist has been released as yet, Lust For Life, the fifth studio album from Del Rey, is set to co-star a number of special guests. Alongside The Weeknd, Sean Lennon and Stevie Nicks are also set to appear.

The US star also recently teased a collaboration with A$AP Rocky and Playboy Carti produced by Boi-1da.

