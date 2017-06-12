LCD Soundsystem set to reissue four albums on vinyl

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

With a new album on the way.

LCD Soundsystem will reissue their four major albums LCD Soundsystem, 45:33, This Is Happening, and London Sessions later this month via Rhino records.

Available on vinyl for the first time since its original release in 2005, James Murphy et al.’s self-titled debut will lead the campaign and is joined by 2006’s 45:33 and This Is Happening from 2010, set for release on June 23.

As Pitchfork reports, London Sessions will follow on June 30.

Earlier this year, James Murphy announced that the recording of a new LCD Soundsystem album was complete and confirmed that it would be released on vinyl.

