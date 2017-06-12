Pusha T’s upcoming King Push is produced by “mostly Kanye West”

By , Jun 12 2017

Photo by: Maxwell Schiano

“It’s good beats, I’m giving you the science! Good beats! Crack!”

Pusha T has revealed that a hefty portion of his upcoming album King Push was produced by “mostly Kanye West.” In a new interview with Complex, the G.O.O.D. Music president says the record is “85% done” and that it is “crack!”: “It’s good beats, I’m giving you the science! Good beats! Crack!”

Push released the album’s prelude, King Push – Darkest Before Dawn, back in 2015. Last year he released rugged one-off ‘Drug Dealer’s Anonymous’ featuring Jay Z and one of the best Damn, Daniel references on wax. Check it out below.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are selling a $45 kids shirt that will make your child look like Guy Fieri

May 5 2017

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are selling a $45 kids shirt that...
Hear Linkin Park team with Stormzy and Pusha T on new single ‘Good Goodbye’

Apr 14 2017

Hear Linkin Park team with Stormzy and Pusha T on new single...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+