“It’s good beats, I’m giving you the science! Good beats! Crack!”

Pusha T has revealed that a hefty portion of his upcoming album King Push was produced by “mostly Kanye West.” In a new interview with Complex, the G.O.O.D. Music president says the record is “85% done” and that it is “crack!”: “It’s good beats, I’m giving you the science! Good beats! Crack!”

Push released the album’s prelude, King Push – Darkest Before Dawn, back in 2015. Last year he released rugged one-off ‘Drug Dealer’s Anonymous’ featuring Jay Z and one of the best Damn, Daniel references on wax. Check it out below.