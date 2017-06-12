Watch The Weeknd’s new ‘Secrets’ video

Taken from his latest album Starboy.

The Weeknd has dropped the video for ‘Secrets’.

Directed by Pedro Martin Calero, the new video shows the US star wandering around a massive brutalist building, with a levitating cross and dark red color scheme adding a touch of occult classic Suspiria to the proceedings.

It’s the latest video to be taken from The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye’s recent album Starboy, following ‘I Feel It Coming’ (featuring Daft Punk), ‘Reminder,’ and ‘Party Monster’.

Tesfaye is featured on Lana Del Rey’s ‘Lust For Life’ track, which is taken from her forthcoming album of the same name.

