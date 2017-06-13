Elektron releases analog drum sample pack for Digitakt

Elektron’s new drum machine gets its first official expansion.

Elektron’s Digitakt has only been available for a few weeks, but the Swedish company has already released a sample pack for owners of the new drum machine.

The Hot Wire sound pack was created by Goldbaby on Elektron’s Analog Heat sound processor. Rather than using an incoming sound source, he made the drums with the box itself by “creatively pinging” the filter and pushing the resonance.

According to Elektron, the resulting sounds cover “soft deep kicks, crisp percussion and sizzling snares all saturated in analog warmth.” It costs $12/$8 from the Elektron website, and you can listen to samples below.

Elektron launched the Digitakt earlier this month. The digital drum machine costs $679 and has all the capabilities you need to sequence and create drums from any sample.

