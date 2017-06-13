Mumdance and Logos return with new collaboration, ‘FFS’

By , Jun 13 2017
Image via: Different Circles

More weightless club tracks from the Different Circles label.

Mumdance and Logos have announced their first collaboration since 2015’s Proto album together with a European summer tour.

‘FFS’/’BMT’ will arrive on their Different Circles label on June 20, with the A-side described as “a monolithic slab of stark, eerie and darkly comic dancefloor sound design” rooted in classic Metalheadz and DMZ tunes.

The record will be available on vinyl and, in a first for the label, digitally. The label’s whole catalog will also be made available digitally from the Different Circles Bandcamp on June 20.

Mumdance and Logos will be heading out on a Different Circles tour in July, with dates in London, Manchester, Berlin and Bristol. Guests include Perc, Raime, Acre, Anastasia Kristensen, Conor Thomas, DJ Storm and Parris.

Listen to ‘FFS’ and check out the tour dates below.

Different Circles tour 2017:

Jul 7 – London @ Five Miles ft Mumdance and Logos, Raime (DJ set), Billy ‘Daniel’ Bunter, India Jordan

Jul 14 – White Hotel, Manchester @ White Hotel (with Project 13) ft Mumdance and Logos, Perc, Acre, Szare

Jul 20 – Berlin @ Säule/Berghain (with Polymorphism) ft Mumdance and Logos, Rian Treanor, Conor Thomas, Anastasia Kristensen

Jul 28 – Bristol @ Crofters Rights (with PTS) ft Mumdance and Logos, DJ Storm, Parris

