Parrot leaks unreleased snippets of new Calvin Harris album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1

The LP is due on June 30.

Calvin Harris has enlisted the help of a turntable-operating parrot to tease snippets from his forthcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1

The two-minute video, which was uploaded to Facebook yesterday (June 12), dips into the album’s all-star list of collaborations, including Snoop Dogg, Young Thug, D.R.A.M, Frank Ocean, Pharrell Williams, Travis Scott, Future, Kehlani, Lil Yachty, Big Sean, Nicki Minaj and more. Watch it below.

No tracklist for the album has been unveiled as yet, but it will include previously released singles ‘Rollin’ with Future and Khalid, ‘Slide’ with Frank Ocean and Migos and ‘Heatstroke’ featuring Young Thug, Pharrell and Ariana Grande.

Read next: Singles Club: Does Calvin Harris’ Young Thug collab bring the heat or burn up on entry?