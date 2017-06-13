Shadow Of The Colossus remake coming to PS4 next year

One of the best video games ever returns.

In one of the big surprises of E3 2017, Sony has announced a remake of Shadow Of The Colossus will be out next year on PlayStation 4.

Designed by Fumito Ueda (Ico, The Last Guardian) the game balanced poetic storytelling and thrilling action with the skyscraper-sized Colossi and often played a key role in debates about whether video games qualify as art while landing on virtually every list of the “greatest video games of all time”.

Shadow Of The Colossus follows a young man entering a cursed valley in the hopes of resurrecting a dead girl by tracking and killing the land’s 16 towering guardians. The somber atmosphere and alternately epic and tragic music constantly made players question the morality of their actions.

From the trailer the game has received a stunning visual overhaul, though it’s unclear if the music will be remastered as well. The game’s score was featured on the 100 best video game soundtracks of all time, while Fumito’s earlier game Ico topped the list at number one.

Watch the trailer for the new Shadow Of The Colossus below and look for it in 2018.

