Stream Total Control’s Mikey Young’s solo synth album Your Move, Vol. 1

The engineering mastermind forges a solo path.

Mikey Young, one of the brains behind Australian post-punk band Total Control, as well as groups like Eddy Current Suppression Ring, Lace Curtain and Ooga Boogas is gearing up to release a solo synth album Your Move, Vol. 1 later this week. But we’ve got the album in full for you right now.

Young’s album is being called a “testament to the human capacity to create something indestructibly beautiful.” The five-song collection is the inaugural release of Chicago label Moniker Records’ ‘Your Move: The Synthtastic Solo Series For Humans 8+’ and you can stream it all before its release on June 16 below.

Your Move, Vol. 1 will be available digitally, as well as on cassette and LP (including a limited white vinyl release).