Welcome to New Donk City.

Nintendo has unveiled a trailer for the extremely dense-looking Super Mario Odyssey for Switch. The game utilizes Mario’s hat (aka Cappy) as a sentient tool to collect coins and rescue Princess Peach from Bowsers’ all-white wedding plans.

Kotaku reports that you will be able to play the game as a T. Rex, a taxi cab and even as Cheep Cheep, as long as they are empowered by Cappy.

While the game looks extremely invented, we’re sorta over here scratching our heads about this theme song.

Super Mario Odyssey will be released on October 27. Watch some of the game in action below.

