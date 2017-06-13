Nintendo unveils insane trailer for Super Mario Odyssey at E3

By , Jun 13 2017
Super Mario Odyssey

Welcome to New Donk City.

Nintendo has unveiled a trailer for the extremely dense-looking Super Mario Odyssey for Switch. The game utilizes Mario’s hat (aka Cappy) as a sentient tool to collect coins and rescue Princess Peach from Bowsers’ all-white wedding plans.

Kotaku reports that you will be able to play the game as a T. Rex, a taxi cab and even as Cheep Cheep, as long as they are empowered by Cappy.

While the game looks extremely invented, we’re sorta over here scratching our heads about this theme song.

Super Mario Odyssey will be released on October 27. Watch some of the game in action below.

Read next: Real-life Mario Kart to be main attraction of Super Nintendo World theme park

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Real-life Mario Kart to be main attraction of Super Nintendo World theme park

Jun 8 2017

Real-life Mario Kart to be main attraction of Nintendo World...
Meet the synth hero reimagining Zelda and your other favorite Super Nintendo soundtracks

May 10 2017

Meet the synth hero reimagining your favorite SNES soundtracks

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+