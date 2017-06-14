Beatrice Dillon, Lotic, Helm join MUTEK Montréal 2017 lineup

Also featuring NTS Radio on stage.

MUTEK returns to Montréal for its 18th edition this August and today you can see the final wave of performers including Beatrice Dillon, Lotic and Helm.

The artists join new programs including two nights of NTS Radio live on stage featuring Dillon, Helm, Shit & Shine, buffalo MRI, Shiva Feshareki (DJing with four turntables) and more.

A closing night party at Satosphère will include two rooms and features Kara-Lis Coverdale, Murcof, Tokiomi, ESB and Africaine 808.

Finally, MUTEK detailed the London and Berlin lineups of its nightly Inter_Connect series, which spotlights artists from specific cities. The London night will feature Dillon (again), Bambooman, Moma, Reginald Omas Mamode IV. Berlin’s features Lotic, Dis Fig, Sarah Farina, N.M.O., Pelada and Toboggan.

MUTEK takes place August 22-27. Look at all the full lineup and order tickets on MUTEK’s website.