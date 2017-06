Shout out to Adina Howard.

Big Dope P and his Moveltraxx cohort maggyDMP have linked with Feadz for MPC jubilance with ‘Freak’ via Local Action. Fan of ’90s R&B? Then you’ll be delighted by the samples of Adina Howard’s classic ‘Freak Like Me’.

If there’s not enough Adina for you, enter Jersey club queen UNiiQU3’s b-side. The remix brings her signature innovation and adds just a little bit more of the ‘Freak Like Me’ hook.