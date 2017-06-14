Gene Simmons files a patent for the devil horns hand gesture, hard rock officially dies

More like (K)narcs In Satan’s Service, amirite?

Gene Simmons is looking to trademark the devil horns hand gesture. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the KISS frontman has filed paperwork with the US Patent and Trademark Office claiming that he first used the gesture “in commerce” on November 14, 1974.

Simmons says the gesture he is looking to patent is one where “the index and small fingers extended upward and the thumb extended perpendicular,” as you can see in the illustrated rendering below.

Uh, hello, Gene Simmons! That is the American Sign Language symbol for “I love you”!

THR points out that John Lennon had done similar hand gesture on the cover of the ‘Yellow Submarine/Eleanor Rigby’ single by The Beatles. But here’s another thing: doesn’t the sign of the horns require you to bend your thumb in on top of your ring and middle fingers? Isn’t this Ronnie James Dio’s thing? Exactly how badly does Simmons need money if now is when he decides to capitalize on this?

Who knows? Maybe next he’ll try to lay ownership on sticking out your tongue.