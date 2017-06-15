Pharrell weighs in on Daft Punk Coachella rumors

The live tour rumors return.

Pharrell has offered his thoughts on the possibility of Daft Punk headlining Coachella in the future.

The duo haven’t performed at Coachella since 2006 but in February, Betfair bookmakers gave 3-1 odds that they would replace Beyoncé at Coachella. However, the performance never materialized.

Talking on the latest episode of his OTHERtone Apple Beats 1 radio show, Pharrell was asked whether he thought the electronic legends would ever perform at Coachella again.

“I don’t know. The robots are, like… they’re not repeaters. Who knows, right? They traditionally don’t repeat,” he said. “They like doing things that you don’t expect them to do and in ways that you don’t expect them to, and when you freak out, and you want more, and it’s like, ‘No.’”

Rumors about the duo returning to tour for the first time in a decade first began circulating last year, with a dedicated Daft Punk page on the Lollapalooza website fuelling the speculation. Then in January this year, the discovery of a video on YouTube reignited the speculation once again.

None of the rumors were ever substantiated but the band did perform at the Grammys the following month. [via NME]

