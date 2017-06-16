Calvin Harris drops new single ‘Feels’ featuring Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean

By , Jun 16 2017
Another slice of the new album.

Calvin Harris has unveiled his new single ‘Feels’, featuring Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean.

The track is the latest taste of Harris’ fifth album Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1, which is due for release on June 30.

‘Feels’ is the fourth single to be taken from the forthcoming LP, following ‘Slide’ with Frank Ocean and Migos, ‘Heatstroke’ and ‘Rollin’, which featured Young Thug and Future.

Earlier this week, the Scottish producer shared a two-minute video, which featured snippets of the new album and a list of its many collaborators.

