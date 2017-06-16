Jada Pinkett Smith criticizes “hurtful” depiction of her friendship with Tupac in All Eyez On Me

The film is in theaters today.

Jada Pinkett Smith has taken to Twitter with some notes on the depiction of her friendship with Tupac in the brand new biopic All Eyez On Me.

The two were high school classmates and were very close. Although a love poem he wrote for her was published in his book The Rose That Grew From Concrete, the two were just friends. Pinkett Smith even revealed in a 2015 interview with Howard Stern that when the two attempted to push their friendship further, it didn’t work out:

“There was a time when I was like, ‘Just kiss me! Let’s just see how this goes’,” she told Stern. “And when I tell you it had to be the most disgusting kiss for us both. The only way I can put it is, the higher power just did not want that.”

In the film, Pac reads Jada the poem even though she says she didn’t know about until the book was published.

“My relationship with Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth,” she wrote. “Pac never read me that poem. I didn’t know that poem existed until it was printed in his book. Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn’t to pursue his career.

“I’ve never been to any of Pac’s shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage. The re-imagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful.”

Pinkett Smith did praise the actors, Kat Graham and Demetrius Shipp Jr. for their work in the film, adding, “You both did a beautiful job with what you were given.”

Read the tweets in full below.

Forgive me… my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn't to pursue his career. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

I've never been to any of Pac's shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

To @KatGraham and @Dshippjr this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017